Registration opens for annual water safety program at Ann Arbor YMCA

Children learn how to swim at a free YMCA Safety Around Water class at Glencoe Hills on July 17, 2018. (Courtesy: Ann Arbor YMCA)

ANN ARBOR – Registration has opened for the Ann Arbor YMCA’s free yearly Safety Around Water classes.

The classes take place in locations in both Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti throughout the summer and teach kids and families how to swim and be safer around water.

In addition to stroke development, instructors give participants tips on how to be safe on the beach, in pools and waterparks and on boats.

The Ann Arbor classes will be held at the Y at 400 W. Washington St. from June 20-24 and are geared toward children ages 3-12. The Ypsilanti classes will take place at numerous McKinley properties in Washtenaw County in July and August and are designed for children ages 5-12.

“In 2021, the Consumer Product Safety Commission warned that pool and spa drowning deaths among American children were spiking upwards; and that COVID related restrictions may mean fewer kids are getting the swim lessons they need to keep them safe,” Ann Arbor Y President and CEO Toni Kayumi said in a release.

“Through our Safety Around Water program, the Y is committed to help reduce water-related injuries and deaths, especially in communities where our kids are most at risk.”

For more information and to register, visit www.annarborymca.org/saw.