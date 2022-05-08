Annual Flower Day will return to Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Memorial Day weekend

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Pick up all of your summer flowers at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market’s Flower Day event.

Every year, the annual event brings flower and plant vendors to the Kerrytown marketplace offering potted plants, plant starts, herbs, bouquets and more.

This year, Flower Day will happen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, and coincides with the weekly Sunday Artisan Market. During the market, local vendors sell specialty wares like candles, soap, jewelry, art and other body care products.

Growers wanting their flowers and plants can apply with this application. Vendor stalls cost $35, with additional stalls available for a fee.

Groups interested in hosting a Flower Day activity or community service can apply for free spaces with this application.

Applications will be accepted until Sunday, May 15.