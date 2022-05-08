Pick up free Narcan kits at fire stations around Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Free Naloxone kits are now available at all Ann Arbor fire stations thanks to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, according to a city of Ann Arbor newsletter.

Naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan, works to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Fire stations and fire trucks are stocked with the free kits, with each kit containing two doses of the Food and Drug Administration-approved medication and usage instructions.

Community members ages 18 and older can pick up the kits, the newsletter said.

Here’s where you can find fire stations:

Station 1: 111 N. Fifth Ave.

Station 3: 2130 Jackson Ave.

Station 4: 2415 Huron Pkwy.

Station 5: 1946 Beal Ave.

Station 6: 1881 Briarwood Cir.

In March, local officials voiced concerns following a cluster of opioid-related overdoses in Washtenaw County. The Washtenaw County Health Department noted that opioids were being mixed with prescription painkillers and synthetic street drugs, leading to more overdoses.

