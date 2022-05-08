55º

All About Ann Arbor

Pick up free Narcan kits at fire stations around Ann Arbor

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Substance Abuse, Drug Abuse, Washtenaw County, Naloxone, Narcan, Substance Use, Drug, Overdose, Opioids, Opioid Overdose, Local, Ann Arbor Fire Department

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Free Naloxone kits are now available at all Ann Arbor fire stations thanks to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, according to a city of Ann Arbor newsletter.

Naloxone, commonly known by the brand name Narcan, works to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Fire stations and fire trucks are stocked with the free kits, with each kit containing two doses of the Food and Drug Administration-approved medication and usage instructions.

Community members ages 18 and older can pick up the kits, the newsletter said.

Here’s where you can find fire stations:

  • Station 1: 111 N. Fifth Ave.
  • Station 3: 2130 Jackson Ave.
  • Station 4: 2415 Huron Pkwy.
  • Station 5: 1946 Beal Ave.
  • Station 6: 1881 Briarwood Cir.

In March, local officials voiced concerns following a cluster of opioid-related overdoses in Washtenaw County. The Washtenaw County Health Department noted that opioids were being mixed with prescription painkillers and synthetic street drugs, leading to more overdoses.

Read: Free Narcan now available at Ann Arbor District Library

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email