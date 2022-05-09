Ann Arbor Jewish Film Festival returns this summer with in-person, virtual events

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Jewish Film Festival, which celebrates 21 years this season, will run June 19 to July 15.

Nearly all of the feature films will be available for streaming at home and the festival will also offer several in-person events at the State Theatre and Rackham Amphitheater.

All virtual films will be available for viewing for five days.

The festival’s in-person events will take place on Sundays and will include:

June 19 : Screening of “Fiddler’s Journey to the Big Screen” at the State Theatre. Showings will be at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. This is the only film that will not be screened virtually during the festival.

June 26 : Screening of “Out of Exile: The Photography of Fred Stein” at Rackham Amphitheatre. This is a sponsor-only event and includes brunch, photo exhibit and program with film director Peter Stein moderated by U-M professor of history Deborah Dash Moore.

July 10: Screening of “The Lost Film of Nuremberg” at Rackham Amphitheatre. The event will kick off at 2 p.m. and will include a discussion with U-M associated professor Maya Barzilai, dessert and cocktails.

All in-person events will follow the COVID-19 guidance from both the State Theatre and Rackham Graduate School.

Individuals can access the festival by becoming a sponsor or by purchasing festival passes and individual tickets.

Pricing:

Sponsorship: Starts at $180 and grants viewers full access to the festival’s films.

All Virtual Festival Pass: $150

Pick 10 Virtual Festival Pass: $80

Pick 5 Virtual Festival Pass: $50

Individual film ticket: $12

Films can only be accessed in the state of Michigan.

Browse the film catalog here.