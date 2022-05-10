Ann Arbor YMCA hosting event for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor YMCA will be hosting an event in honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month on Saturday, May 21.

The cultural celebration will take place in the gymnasium of the downtown membership branch from noon-4 p.m. The event is free and open to members of the community of all ages.

“I am thrilled to be part of this celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander cultures in our community,” YMCA Board Member Suma Amarnath said in a release.

“As the first ever event, it will give our partners in the community the chance to share our experiences, as well as highlight the diversity amongst the Asian and Pacific Islander communities.”

The event will feature cultural performances, arts and crafts and booths from Ann Arbor area Asian American-owned businesses. Food and beverages will also be available.

Available resources and event collaborators:

MDHHS Covid Vaccination Clinic

YK Studio

Ann Arbor YMCA Membership Department

Mai’s Preschool

Asian American Pacific Islander Student Association Parental Advisory Group

University of Michigan Depression Center

Carlina Duan Literature

Art Corner Studio

Ann-Hua Chinese School

The Eye Gallery

Sweetwaters Coffee & Tea

Mandy Pandy Books

W&W Consultants

Performances:

Tai Chi Demonstration

Judo Demonstration

Storytime with the APISA/A Parent Advisory Group

Poetry by Carlina Duan

Wenju Ke Erhu Performance

Ann Arbor Jade Dance Studio Performance

Mai’s Preschool Fashion Show

Inner Action Dance School Performance

Chinese Music Ensemble Performance

“We are excited to host the Ann Arbor YMCA’s first Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration,” YMCA President and CEO Toni Kayumi said in a statement.

“Numerous local AAPI individuals, organizations, and businesses are partnering with our Y to honor the contributions of our immigrant families, share our unique and rich cultures with others, and to emphasize the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion in our community.”

Advanced registration is encouraged. To register, click here.

The Ann Arbor YMCA is located at 400 W. Washington Street.