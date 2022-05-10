Stamp out hunger in Washtenaw County with Food Gatherers this Saturday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Help Food Gatherers fight hunger by donating food during the national Stamp Out Hunger campaign.

On Saturday, Tree Town residents can leave non-perishable food items next to their mailboxes for postal workers to pick up. As workers deliver mail they will gather donations and distribute them to local organizations.

Stamp Out Hunger is a one-day food drive happening across the United States coordinated by the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC). The event has been on hiatus since 2019 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Donations within Washtenaw County will go to Food Gatherers, an Ann Arbor-based food rescue program that works with grocery delivery services and food banks to alleviate hunger.

The nonprofit received more than 100,000 pounds of food from the one-day drive before the pandemic, Food Gatherers officials said in a release.

“We are so grateful to see this annual food drive making a comeback after a two-year pause,” said Food Gatherers President and CEO Eileen Spring.

“The pandemic has been especially challenging for our neighbors facing food insecurity. Last year, Food Gatherers distributed 9 million pounds of food to more than 64,000 children, adults, and seniors. We rely on community food and fund drives like Stamp Out Hunger to meet the need.”

Donations can be left in bags next to resident mailboxes, or in orange sponsored bags left by mail carriers. Food Gatherers volunteers and staff will then take donated items from the post office to its warehouse in North Ann Arbor.

Non-perishable items that can be donated include cereals, canned soups, canned vegetables, peanut butter and rice.

“Letter carriers are a part of every neighborhood in the nation,” said NALC President Fredric Rolando in a release, “and we see the growing need for food assistance in our communities. On Saturday, May 14, NALC invites everyone to participate in the annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. Together, we can help stamp out hunger in America.”

Those with questions can contact local post offices or visit the food drive website.