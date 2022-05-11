Here’s who is performing at Sonic Lunch this summer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Sonic Lunch is returning to Liberty Plaza with a lineup of musicians known across the United States and internationally.
Held annually, the free concert series turns the corner of Liberty and Division into a musical hotspot during the summer.
Concerts are scheduled for Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. between June 2 and August 25.
Here’s the lineup:
June 2: Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers with special guest Rachel Mazer
June 9: The Suffers with special guest Dani Darling
June 16: Milky Chance with special guest Phillip-Michael Scales
June 23: G Love with special guest Myron Elkins
June 30: Michiganderwith special guest Au Gres
July 7: Wilderado with special guest Toledo
July 14: The War and Treaty with special guest Al Bettis
July 28: White Demin with special guest The Rupple Brothers
August 4: Laith Al-Saadi with special guest Remnose
August 11: May Erlewine with special guest Addison Agen
August 18: The Accidentals with special guest Ceolseige
August 25: Lawrence with special guest Djangophonique
Learn more about the concerts here.