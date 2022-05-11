Here’s who is performing at Sonic Lunch this summer

Sonic Lunch concert in downtown Ann Arbor on June 14, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Sonic Lunch is returning to Liberty Plaza with a lineup of musicians known across the United States and internationally.

Held annually, the free concert series turns the corner of Liberty and Division into a musical hotspot during the summer.

Concerts are scheduled for Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. between June 2 and August 25.

Here’s the lineup:

June 2: Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers with special guest Rachel Mazer

June 9: The Suffers with special guest Dani Darling

June 16: Milky Chance with special guest Phillip-Michael Scales

June 23: G Love with special guest Myron Elkins

June 30: Michiganderwith special guest Au Gres

July 7: Wilderado with special guest Toledo

July 14: The War and Treaty with special guest Al Bettis

July 28: White Demin with special guest The Rupple Brothers

August 4: Laith Al-Saadi with special guest Remnose

August 11: May Erlewine with special guest Addison Agen

August 18: The Accidentals with special guest Ceolseige

August 25: Lawrence with special guest Djangophonique

Learn more about the concerts here.