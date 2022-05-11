79º

All About Ann Arbor

Here’s who is performing at Sonic Lunch this summer

Ann Arbor lunch time concert series to feature nationally, internationally known musicians

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, Sonic Lunch, Summer, Summer Concert Series, Free Concert Series, Free Event, Ann Arbor Events, Outdoor Events, Social Distancing, Music, Live Music, Downtown Ann Arbor
Sonic Lunch concert in downtown Ann Arbor on June 14, 2018 (Photo: Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Sonic Lunch is returning to Liberty Plaza with a lineup of musicians known across the United States and internationally.

Held annually, the free concert series turns the corner of Liberty and Division into a musical hotspot during the summer.

Concerts are scheduled for Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. between June 2 and August 25.

Here’s the lineup:

June 2: Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers with special guest Rachel Mazer

June 9: The Suffers with special guest Dani Darling

June 16: Milky Chance with special guest Phillip-Michael Scales

June 23: G Love with special guest Myron Elkins

June 30: Michiganderwith special guest Au Gres

July 7: Wilderado with special guest Toledo

July 14: The War and Treaty with special guest Al Bettis

July 28: White Demin with special guest The Rupple Brothers

August 4: Laith Al-Saadi with special guest Remnose

August 11: May Erlewine with special guest Addison Agen

August 18: The Accidentals with special guest Ceolseige

August 25: Lawrence with special guest Djangophonique

Learn more about the concerts here.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email