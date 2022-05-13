Greater Ann Arbor Quilt Show coming in July

ANN ARBOR – The Greater Ann Arbor Quilt Guild will hold its biennial quilt show July 30-31 in Washtenaw Community College’s Morris J. Lawrence Building.

Shoppers can expect to find traditional and modern quilts as well as fiber arts.

Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $8 per person, which is good for both event days.

Here’s what will be on display:

More than 200 quilts

Special exhibits

Vendors

Gift shop

The event will also feature free parking, door prizes and food tents.

For more information about the Greater Ann Arbor Quilt Guild, visit www.gaaqg.com.

WCC’s Morris J. Lawrence Building is located at 4800 E. Huron River Drive in Ann Arbor.