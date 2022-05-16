67º

LIVE

All About Ann Arbor

Public safety open house to take place Saturday in Ann Arbor

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor Fire Department, Ann Arbor Police Department, Safety, Community, Family, Police, Firfighters, Ann Arbor Events, Events
An Ann Arbor Fire Department truck displaying a 9/11 remembrance flag blocks off a portion of North 5th Avenue. (Sarah Parlette, WDIV)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Learn about Tree Town’s 72 firefighters and 122 police officers during Saturday’s public safety open house.

Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., families and community members can stop by fire station No. 1, at 111 N. Fifth Ave., to learn about how the city’s safety personnel do their job.

Attendees can tour police cars and fire trucks, see demonstrations and police motorcycles, meet K9 officers and speak with recruiters during the event on Fifth Avenue.

Those interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement and public safety can speak with officers and firefighters about their experiences.

A recruitment seminar and question-and-answer session will be held at 2 p.m. in the Ann Arbor Justice Center, 305 E. Huron St., according to an email from the city of Ann Arbor.

Find all the details here.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email