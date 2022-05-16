Public safety open house to take place Saturday in Ann Arbor

An Ann Arbor Fire Department truck displaying a 9/11 remembrance flag blocks off a portion of North 5th Avenue.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Learn about Tree Town’s 72 firefighters and 122 police officers during Saturday’s public safety open house.

Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., families and community members can stop by fire station No. 1, at 111 N. Fifth Ave., to learn about how the city’s safety personnel do their job.

Attendees can tour police cars and fire trucks, see demonstrations and police motorcycles, meet K9 officers and speak with recruiters during the event on Fifth Avenue.

Those interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement and public safety can speak with officers and firefighters about their experiences.

A recruitment seminar and question-and-answer session will be held at 2 p.m. in the Ann Arbor Justice Center, 305 E. Huron St., according to an email from the city of Ann Arbor.

