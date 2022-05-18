Updated fairytale to debut at Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater in June

A photo from "Mirror on the Wall." Courtesy of Black and Brown Theatre.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Step into an updated twist on a classic fairytale during three weekend performances of “Mirror on the Wall” on June 4-5.

Performance by Black and Brown Theatre actors, the shows are part of Michigan Theater’s Not Just for Kids Series of family-friendly performances.

Founded in 2016, the Michigan-based nonprofit theater company produces full-length plays, ten-minute plays, special performances, readings and workshops.

According to the release, “Mirror on the Wall” is an adaptation of Snow White that uses humor and rhyming verse couplets to ditch the old prince-saves-the-day narrative in favor of an empowered princess.

Each performance will have craft activities, acting games, a Q&A with the cast and a live string quartet, a release said.

Here’s when you can catch the show:

Saturday, June 4: 11 a.m.

Saturday, June 4: 3 p.m.

Sunday, June 5: 1 p.m.

Tickets can be bought at Nicola’s Books, 2509 Jackson Ave., or online through the Michigan Theater. General admission costs $15. Discounted $5 tickets are available for children ages 12 and younger.

Michigan Theater is at 603 E. Liberty St.