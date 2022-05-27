Second annual A2ZERO Week to start June 5

(Photo by ready made from Pexels)

ANN ARBOR – Celebrate Tree Town’s momentum towards carbon neutrality during the second annual A2ZERO Week.

Running between June 5-11, the week-long event will have education activities, movies, farm tours, dance parties and demonstrations courtesy of the CIty of Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations.

Ann Arborites can pledge to have a zero waste week during the event or join GIVE 365 at area parks to pick up waste.

A2ZERO is the city of Ann Arbor’s roadmap for reaching carbon neutrality by 2030. It was unanimously passed by the city council in 2020 and is annually celebrated in June.

The first A2ZERO Week took place from June 1-6, 2021.

Here is this year’s schedule:

SUNDAY, JUNE 5

A2ZERO at Dexter-Ann Arbor Run: various times and locations

A2ZERO at Taste of Ann Arbor: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. -- Main Street.

Sustainability Movie Night: 6:30-8 p.m. -- AADL Downtown Library (343 S. 5th Avenue)

MONDAY, JUNE 6

Climate, Coffee, and Cats: 10-11 a.m. -- Tiny Lions Lounge & Adoption Center

Cargo Bike Rally & Bike Repair Clinic: 6-9:00 p.m. -- Ann Arbor Farmer’s Market

TUESDAY, JUNE 7

Waste Audit at Island Park: 10 a.m.- noon -- Island Park

Sign up with GIVE 365 at volunteer@a2gov.org or 734-794-6445.

Local Farm Tour: Steinhauser Farms: Noon - 1 p.m. -- Steinhauser Farms

Find more details and buy tickets here.

A Celebration of Local Food: Discussion and Tasting: 6-8 p.m. -- Bløm Meadworks

Limited to 70 people. Reservations required. Learn more here.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8

A2ZERO at the Ann Arbor Farmer’s Market: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. -- Ann Arbor Farmer’s Market

Waste Audit at Bandemer Park: noon-2 p.m. -- Bandemer Park

Sign up with GIVE 365 at volunteer@a2gov.org or 734-794-6445.

Rain Garden Workday at Buhr Park: 4-6 p.m. -- Buhr Park

To join, RSVP to Rachel Leonard at leonardr@washtenaw.org before June 2.

THURSDAY, JUNE 9

Waste Audit at Fuller Park: 2-4 p.m. -- Fuller Park

Sign up with GIVE 365 at volunteer@a2gov.org or 734-794-6445.

Bryant Neighborhood End of School Year BBQ: 5-7 p.m. -- Bryant Community Center

Fail of the Earth: Climate-Altered Beer Unveiling & Tasting: 6:30 p.m. -- Downtown Main Street & Grizzly Peak Brewing Co.

A2ZERO Night on Main Street and Dance Party for the Planet: 7-9:00 p.m. -- Downtown Main Street

Climate Trivia with the Citizens’ Climate Lobby and OSI: 7 p.m. -- Conor O’Neill’s

FRIDAY, JUNE 10

Electric Vehicle Demonstration: 6-9 p.m. -- Library Lane Lot

Mayor’s Green Fair: 6-9 p.m. -- Downtown Main Street

SATURDAY, JUNE 11

A2ZERO at the Ann Arbor Farmer’s Market: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. -- Ann Arbor Farmer’s Market

A2ZERO Day at Top of the Park - ZERO WASTE EXTRAVAGANZA: 4-11 p.m. -- Ingalls Mall

