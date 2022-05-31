‘Unsafe for human occupancy’: bd’s Mongolian Grill in Ann Arbor closed after 28 years

ANN ARBOR – Downtown Tree Town has lost another longtime resident.

bd’s Mongolian Grill, on the corner of Main and Washington, closed its doors in May after 28 years of serving the downtown area.

The eatery served Asian-inspired dishes, cocktails, beer, create-your-own stir fry and desserts. It opened in 1994, two years after the brand was founded by Billy Downs.

In a note on the front door, bd’s Mongolian Grill officials wrote:

“Dear bd’s Guests

It is with utmost regret and a deep well of gratitude that after 28 years, we are saying goodbye. It has been a pleasure getting to know you, being a part of your birthdays, anniversaries, first dates, celebrating the wins and getting through the losses of our Wolverines.

You all have been a huge part of our lives and we will forever be grateful for the impact you have made on us.

You can still visit us at our other locations in Canton, Dearborn, Novi, and Sterling Heights”

Another note on the door from May 19 declares the building “unsafe for human occupancy or use” and forbids anyone from entering.

Located in what is considered a historic building, the Ann Arbor eatery closed temporarily in 2020 for a $225,000 renovation as part of a nationwide attempt to revitalize the Mongolian Grill brand.

A4 did not immediately hear back from the brand about the closure.