Volunteers needed: Help plant trees this Saturday

ANN ARBOR – On Saturday, volunteers can join A2Zero Climate Ambassadors and Adopt-a-Park to plant new fruit trees in Arbor Oaks Park.

From 9-11 a.m, participants will dig holes, plant, mulch and water new peach, pear and paw paw trees, according to an email from the City of Ann Arbor.

The trees were proposed in 2021 by a group of residents from the A2ZERO Ambassadors program. Results from a resident survey showed support for the new trees, which will join existing trees at the park, says the Arbor Oaks park website.

Want to help? Call 734-794-6445 or send an email to adopt-a-park@a2gov.org to sign up.

Arbor Oaks Park is at 2090 Champagne Dr.