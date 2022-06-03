Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra to announce new music director on June 9

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra will announce its new music director on Thursday, June 9.

Six finalists for the position participated in the 2021-2022 season, conducting 10 total performances.

The announcement will mark the culmination of a three-year international search that saw more than 225 candidates apply for the position.

“June 9, 2022 will be a day of immense historical significance for the Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra and the community that it serves,” A2SO Executive Director Sarah Calderini said in a statement. “The next Music Director of the orchestra is poised to bring fresh vision, inspiration and leadership, continuing our mission of bringing exceptional music to an ever-expanding audience base and solidifying our position as one of the highest-caliber regional orchestras in the Midwest.

“Throughout the exhaustively comprehensive search process, we’ve been fortunate to experience the musicianship of numerous exceptional candidates, and we’re excited to reveal who will lead the orchestra into the next chapter of its existence.”

Below are the six finalists who conducted during the 2021-2022 season:

Lina Gonzalez-Granados (Cali, Colombia)

Perry So (Hong Kong, HKSAR)

Jacob Joyce (Ann Arbor, Michigan)

Oriol Sans (Catalunya, Spain)

Morihiko Nakahara (Kagoshima, Japan)

Earl Lee (Yeosu, South Korea)

For more information, visit www.a2so.com.