Ann Arbor officials issue warning after two people struck by train

ANN ARBOR – Around 7 p.m., on Sunday, June 5, two adults were struck by an Amtrak train, according to Ann Arbor Fire Department officials.

The man and woman were trespassing on a railroad bridge near Mitchell Field, which runs parallel to Fuller Road.

One of the individuals received critical injuries after being thrown into the Huron River and needed to be carried up the embankment so as to be transported to University of Michigan Hospital. The other person had serious injuries after landing on the embankment, officials said.

“This was a near double fatal incident. We cannot stress enough, do NOT trespass on the railroad bridges or tracks,” AAFD officials wrote on social media.

“The newer Amtrak engines are very quiet and do not sound their air horns when traveling through Ann Arbor (no grade crossings). The trains also quickly get up to +55 mph. Pedestrians on the tracks do NOT have time to react.”

Several firefighters, an AAFD water rescue boat, Ann Arbor Police Department and University of Michigan Police Department assisted with the incident.