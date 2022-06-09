Annual JLC Book Sale returns to Ann Arbor with monthly summer sales

ANN ARBOR – The JLC Book Sale is back this year with a handful of summer sales and tens of thousands of books.

Mountains of low-cost books, DVDs, video games, board games and puzzles will be available for purchase at the family-run book sale on Stratton Court.

The event has been organized by the Whalen family, who have organized sales for 13 years, and evolved into a year-round online sale during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, sales will happen in person on June 22-25, July 20-23 and August 24-27. The first JFC Book Sale in 2022 was held May 18-21.

Tips donated during the sales will go to Ann Arbor’s Food Gatherers, which helps gives millions of meals to families around Washtenaw County.

Here’s how it works:

Items can be bought with cash or credit. Prices range from $1-$4.

Admission is free.

Wednesdays from 2-8 p.m. are reserved for educators and homeschool families. Teachers can buy books for $1 and will receive a 10 percent discount on their entire purchase. Proof of teaching is required.

Sales are open to the general public from 9 a.m and 8 p.m on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

The book sale is held at the Give My Books Drop Off and Book Sorting Facility at 2091 Stratton Ct.

Masks are encouraged for attendees.

“We recognize that mask mandates and other government and health department orders have changed and are changing as time goes on. However, we are simply going to ask that, as an added layer of protection for everyone at our sale, if you’re willing to, please still wear a mask. We thank you for this,” reads the JLC website.

Learn more about the events here.