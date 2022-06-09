Michigan Medicine, Packard Health partner to increase care access at new Ann Arbor center

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine Laboratories, or MLABS, has opened a new patient service center in partnership with Packard Health at Packard Health Main.

Designated for blood draws and other specimen collection, the new center serves walk-in patients of all ages and is located at 2650 Carpenter Road.

“We’re really excited about this partnership with Packard Health,” president of University of Michigan Health David Miller said in a statement. “At Michigan Medicine, lifting barriers to care is at the forefront of all that we do. By providing patients with the added convenience of having their blood draw or other lab work completed under the same roof as their doctor’s office upholds this value and expands patient access to care.”

Most forms of insurance are accepted at the new patient service center and onsite parking is available. TheRide’s bus routes also access the facility.

“Packard Health has been providing physical and mental health care to the Washtenaw County community for almost 50 years,” executive director for Packard Health Raymond Rion said in a statement. “As we remove barriers and expand our services, we knew that a blood draw lab conveniently located at our main medical home on Carpenter Road would benefit our patients who often lack transportation options.

“Having MLABS onsite means timely laboratory results that help us manage the care of our patients more effectively.”

The facility is open to the public Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information, visit www.mlabs.umich.edu.