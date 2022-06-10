61º

Ann Arbor YMCA to host summer fun block party in June

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

A child wearing face paint. Courtesy: Ann Arbor YMCA

ANN ARBOR – Join the Y for free family-friendly games and activities during its second annual summer block party.

On June 25, community members can hang out in front of Ann Arbor YMCA, at 400 W. Washington St., to get a jumpstart on their summer fun.

Between 2-6 p.m., the Tree Town organization will have face painting, live music, food, fitness classes, crafts and other activities.

The first block party took place in 2019, before the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Special guests for the June 25 event include:

  • Ann Arbor District Library
  • Ann Arbor Fire Department
  • Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum
  • the Fed Up Food Truck
  • A2 Magic
  • Common Cycle
  • League of Women Voters

Find event updates on the YMCA Ann Arbor Facebook event.

