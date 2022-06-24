73º

Ann Arbor is hiring swim instructors right now

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

A swim instructor teaches a young student in December 2015. (Bryan Mitchell, 2015 Bryan Mitchell)

ANN ARBOR – Love the outdoors? Know a thing or two about teaching swimming skills? Then this summer job may be a good fit for you.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is currently hiring swim instructors for Buhr Park and Veterans Memorial Park pools.

According to the city’s job portal, the swim instructors earn between $17.35-$19.15 an hour.

Other jobs currently listed include lifeguards and day camp counselors at Buhr Park.

For more information and to apply, click here.

Buhr Park Pool is located at 2751 Packard Rd. and Veterans Memorial Park Pool is located at 2150 Jackson Ave.

To see more listings and other happenings around Ann Arbor parks, visit www.a2gov.org/departments/Parks-Recreation.

