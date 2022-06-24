Ann Arbor is hiring swim instructors right now

ANN ARBOR – Love the outdoors? Know a thing or two about teaching swimming skills? Then this summer job may be a good fit for you.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is currently hiring swim instructors for Buhr Park and Veterans Memorial Park pools.

According to the city’s job portal, the swim instructors earn between $17.35-$19.15 an hour.

Buhr and Veterans Memorial Park pools are hiring swim instructors! This is a great job teaching a valuable life skill. The swim instructor I is a Temp 3 position and starts at $17.35. Apply here! https://t.co/MH2iaR4ml0 pic.twitter.com/kawyEIl1H6 — Ann Arbor Parks Rec (@A2Parks) June 24, 2022

Other jobs currently listed include lifeguards and day camp counselors at Buhr Park.

For more information and to apply, click here.

Buhr Park Pool is located at 2751 Packard Rd. and Veterans Memorial Park Pool is located at 2150 Jackson Ave.

To see more listings and other happenings around Ann Arbor parks, visit www.a2gov.org/departments/Parks-Recreation.