Washtenaw County now “low” COVID risk level, according to CDC

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County was downgraded to a “low” community COVID-19 level on Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC no longer broadly recommends mask use in indoor public spaces in communities categorized as having a low risk of local transmission. However, the health agency advises that people make masking decisions based on personal preferences.

Officials advise that people who have a positive test, symptoms or a known exposure to someone with COVID-19 mask around others.

Other mitigation measures include getting vaccinated, seeking testing, staying away from others if you feel ill and making sure indoor spaces are well ventilated, if possible.

Recent COVID-19 data in Washtenaw County shows improving trends. (Washtenaw County Health Department)

For more information about COVID-19 in the county, visit the Health Department’s website.