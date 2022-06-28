73º

Washtenaw County now “low” COVID risk level, according to CDC

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Washtenaw County was downgraded to a “low” community COVID-19 level on Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC no longer broadly recommends mask use in indoor public spaces in communities categorized as having a low risk of local transmission. However, the health agency advises that people make masking decisions based on personal preferences.

Officials advise that people who have a positive test, symptoms or a known exposure to someone with COVID-19 mask around others.

Other mitigation measures include getting vaccinated, seeking testing, staying away from others if you feel ill and making sure indoor spaces are well ventilated, if possible.

Recent COVID-19 data in Washtenaw County shows improving trends. (Washtenaw County Health Department)

For more information about COVID-19 in the county, visit the Health Department’s website.

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

