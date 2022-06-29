Attend in-person, virtual meetings with Ann Arbor’s city administrator this summer

ANN ARBOR – The city’s administrator, Milton Dohoney Jr., is inviting members of the public and businesses to share their input on how to improve the downtown area.

He will be holding three community conversation sessions this summer to hear from downtown stakeholders about the ways the city experience can be elevated and how to make the city a destination for tourists.

It is clearly in our strategic best interest to maximize the allure of our community’s living room,” Dohoney, who has served in his role since 2021, said in a statement. “Determining a realistic set of enhancements should be a fun exercise for the public and the community to undertake.”

Dohoney has heard from community members about the need to improve city streets, bulk waste collection, street cleaning, the need for public restrooms, clean-up days and graffiti removal and hopes to hear other ideas, including citywide issues, from session attendees.

Here’s when the meetings will take place:

Tuesday, July 26, at 9 a.m. (online)



Monday, Aug. 8, at 3:30 p.m. (in-person at Larcom City Hall. Preregistration is not required)



Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. (online)

Preregistration is required for the online meetings. To register, click here.

Not able to attend? An online survey is available now to fill out.

City officials will share a report with the outcomes from the public meeting initiative.