MUVE offering mobile app users one free ride in Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR – Door-to-door accessible transportation service MUVE is now offering one free ride for users of the Go MUVE app in Washtenaw County.

The service uses the local Western-Washtenaw Area Value Express, or WAVE, bus system.

“In celebration of Independence Day and to contribute to independent living, we are extending this special offer to Go MUVE app users,” co-Founder of MUVE Peter Grande said in a statement.

“The WAVE bus system and Go MUVE app provides transportation independence to the Chelsea, Dexter, and surrounding communities by ensuring accessible, reliable, sustainable, and inclusive transportation solutions for people of all abilities in Washtenaw County,” WAVE’s executive director Julia Roberts said in a release.

To book a free ride, users should:

Download the Go MUVE app, available on iOS or Android

Create a Go MUVE user profile

Book a ride for the same day or reserve it for another day

The Go MUVE app launched in April in coordination with WAVE. Since then, WAVE buses have made more than 7,600 trips using the MUVE transit app.

