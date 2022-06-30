Coffee shop in Ann Arbor hiring ahead of downtown opening

ANN ARBOR – Bitty & Beau’s Coffee will be hosting interviews on July 9 ahead of its grand opening at 305 S. Main Street this summer.

Self-described as a “human rights movement disguised as a coffee shop,” the cafe employs individuals age 16 and up with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We created Bitty & Beau’s Coffee to show the world that people with disabilities should be valued, accepted and included members of society, especially in the workplace,” co-founder Amy Wright said in a release. “It’s a place where diversity is not just appreciated, it’s celebrated.”

Wright and her partner Ben founded the coffee chain in 2016 in honor of Bitty and Beau, their two youngest children who have Down syndrome.

No prior experience is necessary and those interested are asked to register for a limited number of interview spots during its hiring fair. Interviews will take place at the Michigan Union.

To register, click here.

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee is looking to fill the following positions in Ann Arbor:

Cashier

Drink maker

Caller/greeter

Part-time shift supervisor

For more information about the hiring event, contact annarbor@bittyandbeauscoffee.com.

To learn more about Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, visit www.bittyandbeauscoffee.com.