University of Michigan Museum of Natural History announces extended summer hours

The U-M Museum of Natural History is the only place in the world where visitors can find a mastodon couple exhibited together. (Photo by Michelle Andonian)

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History has announced extended hours for July and August.

Now visitors can enjoy seeing mastodons, dinosaurs and Michigan wildlife every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The museum will be closed on July 4.

Every afternoon, the Planetarium & Dome Theater will be presenting movies and star talks with programming throughout the late morning and afternoon.

Tickets for adults, seniors and children over the age of 3 are $8.

For a full schedule, click here.

On most weekends at 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, visitors can watch fossil demonstrations and do science experiments in the Investigate Labs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History. (U-M Museum of Natural History)

UMMNH is also offering free public tours that run roughly 30 minutes. Limit 15 people per tour group, this tour is catered to all ages and takes place at noon and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Ad

Schedules are subject to change, according to a museum release.

The University of Michigan Museum of Natural History is located in the Natural Sciences Building at 1105 N University Ave.

For more information, visit ummnh.org.