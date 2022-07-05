Eastern Michigan University hosting summer camp to develop problem solving skills

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Eastern Michigan University is hosting a summer camp for students in grades 3-11 to develop problem solving skills using project-based, hands-on activities.

Registration closes on Tuesday for the Dare2Design camp that will run 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. on day per week for 14 weeks.

The camp is offered by EMU’s College of Business in collaboration with the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology. Part of EMUiNVENT’s Independent Inventors program, students with the top projects will be able to present their prototypes at a regional competition in March 2023. Those who qualify will compete in The Henry Ford’s 2023 Invention Convention Michigan.

According to a release, participants will hone design solution, collaboration and problem solving skills during the sessions that will help them develop critical thinking, entrepreneurial abilities and innovations skills.

Ad

The sessions will involve mentors from EMU and the community, including professors, inventors, current and past students, scientists and entrepreneurs who will guide students on the best ways to convert their ideas into solutions.

To register, click here. Registration for a fall after-school program will be open until Oct. 1.

For more information about the program and scholarship opportunities, email emu_invent@emich.edu.