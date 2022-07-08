Lume Cannabis Co. to open Ann Arbor storefront Friday

ANN ARBOR – Adult cannabis users in Tree Town are getting another option.

On Friday at 10 a.m., Michigan-based Lume Cannabis Co. will open the doors to its Ann Arbor location at 2247 W. Liberty Street.

The first 100 customers at the new location, 50 delivery orders and 50 in-person orders, will get a Lume swag bag, officials said in a release. Customers will also enjoy a 10 percent discount during the store’s first two weeks.

“At Lume, we take safe and high-quality THC and CBD products seriously,” said Lume President and Chief Operating Officer Doug Hellyar in a release. “We are truly excited to introduce our brand and show cannabis in a new light to adult-use consumers in Ann Arbor. We look forward to serving the cannabis needs of this incredible community.”

Currently, the cannabis company has more than 30 locations in Michigan supplied by its cultivation facility in Evart, Michigan. Lume company carries its own line of medicinal and recreational marijuana products like CBD-infused tinctures, gummies and cartridges, and more than 20 strains of cannabis flowers.

Learn more about Lume’s Liberty Street store here.