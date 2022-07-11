86º

WEATHER ALERT

All About Ann Arbor

Help preserve pollinator habitats on National Honey Bee Day in Ann Arbor

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, Honey Bees, National Honey Bee Day, Preservation, City of Ann Arbor, Natural Area Preservation, Workday, Volunteer, Environment, Invasive Plants, Ann Arbor Events, Washtenaw County
Honey bees are important pollinators for flowers, fruits and vegetables. (Pixabay)

ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor’s Natural Area Preservation is looking for volunteers to help clean up pollinator habitats in Gallup Park on Saturday, Aug. 20 -- also National Honey Bee Day.

The workday will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and the group will meet in the parking lot just beyond the wooden bridge.

“Honey bees are more than just honey-makers, they are one of the many pollinators folks can support by removing invasive plants from the park,” reads a NAP release.

Preregistration is encouraged. To register, click here.

Participants should wear long pants and closed-toed shoes, with socks long enough to close the gap between pants and shoes. Gardening gloves and a water bottle are also recommended. Guardians must accompany all minors to the workday. NAP staff will provide additional tools and know-how during the event.

Individuals who feel ill are asked to stay home.

For more information, and to learn about other upcoming volunteer workdays with NAP, click here.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Meredith has worked for WDIV since August 2017 and was voted one of Washtenaw County's best journalists in 2019 by eCurrent's readers. She covers the community of Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in International Broadcast Journalism from City University London, UK.

email