Help preserve pollinator habitats on National Honey Bee Day in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – The city of Ann Arbor’s Natural Area Preservation is looking for volunteers to help clean up pollinator habitats in Gallup Park on Saturday, Aug. 20 -- also National Honey Bee Day.

The workday will take place from 9 a.m. to noon and the group will meet in the parking lot just beyond the wooden bridge.

“Honey bees are more than just honey-makers, they are one of the many pollinators folks can support by removing invasive plants from the park,” reads a NAP release.

Preregistration is encouraged. To register, click here.

Participants should wear long pants and closed-toed shoes, with socks long enough to close the gap between pants and shoes. Gardening gloves and a water bottle are also recommended. Guardians must accompany all minors to the workday. NAP staff will provide additional tools and know-how during the event.

Individuals who feel ill are asked to stay home.

For more information, and to learn about other upcoming volunteer workdays with NAP, click here.