Celebrate comics on Saturday at the Ann Arbor District Library

ANN ARBOR – Join well-known comic artists at the downtown branch of the Ann Arbor District Library on Saturday for workshops, book signings, crafts and drawing games.

Starting at 11 a.m. Ann Arbor Comic Arts Festival Mini (A2CAF) will take over the library’s first-floor lobby and the multi-purpose room.

A smaller version of AADL’s annual A2CAF event, this year’s A2CAF Mini will welcome cartoonist Dana Simpson and visual artist Jo Rioux.

Library goers can stop by a mini artists alley to meet artists, join hands-on workshops, help cartoonists during improvisational cartooning, make felt unicorn masks and have books signed by visiting artists.

The is organized with Kids Read Comics, a Michigan-based nonprofit that aims to engage children in literacy through comics and reading.

It will run until 5 p.m.

Find the A2CAF Mini schedule here.

Ann Arbor District Library’s downtown branch is at 343 South Fifth Ave.