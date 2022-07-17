78º

Help Wanted: Ann Arbor Street Art Fair seeks volunteers

Annual event happening between July 21-23

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Visitors to the 2021 Ann Arbor Street Art Fair on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

ANN ARBOR – Get a behind-the-scenes look at Art Fair this year while volunteering.

Spots are still open for community members to help out at the Ann Arbor Street Art Fair, happening between July 21-23.

As part of the Ann Arbor Art Fair, a collective of three separate fairs, the Street Art Fair will take over Ingall’s Mall on the University of Michigan campus and parts of East Washington Street and North University Avenue.

Volunteers can help with booth sitting, site set-up and tear-down, helping artists and answering questions at information booths.

Learn more about volunteer roles here or sign up here.

