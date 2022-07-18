Ann Arbor ranked most educated city in US ... again

University of Michigan campus aerial shot on Homecoming weekend in Oct. 2016 during the Illinois game: Burton Tower, Alumni Center, Michigan League, Chemistry Building, SNRE, Randall Lab, Hatcher Graduate Library, Kraus Natural Science.

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor is the most educated city in the country, according to new rankings by Wallethub.

The college town has ranked consistently at the top of the list for years, and continues to snag the top spot due to the quality of its public schools, the number of degree holders per capita and more.

“The Ann Arbor, MI, metro area has the highest share of bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 and older, 56.70 percent, which is 3.9 times higher than in Visalia, CA, the metro area with the lowest at 14.60 percent,” reads a Wallethub release.

Here are the top 10 most educated U.S. cities and metro areas for 2022:

Ann Arbor, Michigan

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Virginia-Maryland-West Virginia

Madison, Wisconsin

San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California

Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire

Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Raleigh-Cary, North Carolina

Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington

Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas

Not surprisingly, many of the cities are also home to major universities.

Additionally, Ann Arbor took the No. 1 spot in the following categories:

Percent of Associates Degree Holders or College-Experienced Adults

Percent of High School Diploma Holders

Percent of Graduate or Professional Degree Holders

Wallethub also ranked Ann Arbor as the city with the largest education gap favoring white people.

So, how did Wallethub determine its list?

It compared the 150 most populated metropolitan statistical areas in the U.S. across two categories: Quality of Education & Attainment Gap and Educational Attainment.

Ad

The personal finance website then evaluated the two categories using the following metrics:

Share of Adults Aged 25 & Older with a High School Diploma or Higher

Share of Adults Aged 25 & Older with at Least Some College Experience or an Associate’s Degree or Higher

Share of Adults Aged 25 & Older with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher

Share of Adults Aged 25 & Older with a Graduate or Professional Degree

Quality of Public School System

Average Quality of Universities

Enrolled Students in Top 1,015 Universities per Capita

Number of Summer Learning Opportunities per Capita

Racial Education Gap

Gender Education Gap

Education Equality Index Score

To see the full 2022 list, click here.