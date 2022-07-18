Ann Arbor ranked most educated city in US ... again

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor is the most educated city in the country, according to new rankings by Wallethub.
The college town has ranked consistently at the top of the list for years, and continues to snag the top spot due to the quality of its public schools, the number of degree holders per capita and more.
“The Ann Arbor, MI, metro area has the highest share of bachelor’s degree holders aged 25 and older, 56.70 percent, which is 3.9 times higher than in Visalia, CA, the metro area with the lowest at 14.60 percent,” reads a Wallethub release.
Here are the top 10 most educated U.S. cities and metro areas for 2022:
- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California
- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Virginia-Maryland-West Virginia
- Madison, Wisconsin
- San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California
- Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire
- Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina
- Raleigh-Cary, North Carolina
- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington
- Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas
Not surprisingly, many of the cities are also home to major universities.
Additionally, Ann Arbor took the No. 1 spot in the following categories:
- Percent of Associates Degree Holders or College-Experienced Adults
- Percent of High School Diploma Holders
- Percent of Graduate or Professional Degree Holders
Wallethub also ranked Ann Arbor as the city with the largest education gap favoring white people.
So, how did Wallethub determine its list?
It compared the 150 most populated metropolitan statistical areas in the U.S. across two categories: Quality of Education & Attainment Gap and Educational Attainment.
The personal finance website then evaluated the two categories using the following metrics:
- Share of Adults Aged 25 & Older with a High School Diploma or Higher
- Share of Adults Aged 25 & Older with at Least Some College Experience or an Associate’s Degree or Higher
- Share of Adults Aged 25 & Older with a Bachelor’s Degree or Higher
- Share of Adults Aged 25 & Older with a Graduate or Professional Degree
- Quality of Public School System
- Average Quality of Universities
- Enrolled Students in Top 1,015 Universities per Capita
- Number of Summer Learning Opportunities per Capita
- Racial Education Gap
- Gender Education Gap
- Education Equality Index Score
To see the full 2022 list, click here.