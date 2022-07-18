71º

WEATHER ALERT

All About Ann Arbor

TheRide brings back more bus stops to the Ann Arbor area

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, TheRide, Public Transportation, Buses, Commuting, Ann Arbor Transportation Authority, COVID-19, Pandemic
A TheRide bus in downtown Ann Arbor. (Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority)

ANN ARBOR – Service has been returned to several previously suspended stops on TheRide bus routes.

The Ann Arbor Transportation Authority, known as TheRide, has restored service stops on routes 4, 23, 24, 26, 29, 34, 61, 63, 64, 65, the agency said in its July newsletter.

The public transportation agency reduced some of its routes during the COVID-19 pandemic but has slowly been adding to routes.

“More service continues to return through the remainder of the summer,” officials said in the newsletter.

Temporary changes to some routes are also impacted by workforce availability.

See individual route maps and schedules here.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email