TheRide brings back more bus stops to the Ann Arbor area

ANN ARBOR – Service has been returned to several previously suspended stops on TheRide bus routes.

The Ann Arbor Transportation Authority, known as TheRide, has restored service stops on routes 4, 23, 24, 26, 29, 34, 61, 63, 64, 65, the agency said in its July newsletter.

The public transportation agency reduced some of its routes during the COVID-19 pandemic but has slowly been adding to routes.

“More service continues to return through the remainder of the summer,” officials said in the newsletter.

Temporary changes to some routes are also impacted by workforce availability.

See individual route maps and schedules here.