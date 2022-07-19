Ann Arbor Art Center looking for next executive director

The “DRIFTS” mural at 200 S. Ashley St. created by artist Ouizi as part of the Ann Arbor Art Center A2 Murals project.

ANN ARBOR – Know a leader with an eye for art and creativity? Put them forward as the Ann Arbor Art Center’s next executive director.

Marie Klopf, the current A2AC Executive Director, is moving on to lead the Great Lakes Center for the Arts in Bay Harbor, and A2AC officials are looking for her replacement.

Klopft helped the art nonprofit expand into the space next to its 117 W. Liberty St. address and double its footprint.

“As we look forward and seek a new Executive Director, we are so excited to have the opportunity to take the organization to the next level and take full advantage of the new classroom and exhibition spaces. This is what we’ve been waiting for and the year ahead promises to fulfill it,” A2AC officials said in an email.

The art nonprofit is looking for someone with fundraising and planning experience to lead its team, advocate for the arts, oversee program expansions and build A2AC’s public art program. A2AC’s search committee is looking for candidates with an appreciation for the arts, experience with non-profit financial and budgeting, and strong leadership and communication skills.

The new executive director will represent the art center locally, regionally and nationally, as well as work with the A2AC Development & Communication Director and Board of Directors to further fundraising efforts and execute the nonprofit’s strategic vision.

Applications can be submitted via the A2AC’s online job portal by Sunday, July 31.

Kate Robertson, A2AC’s Senior Director of Operations, will act as Interim Executive Director while the organization conducts its candidate search, officials said in an email.

Those who have someone in mind can email suggestions to Selection Committee Chair JPaul Dixon at EDsearch@annarborartcenter.org.

Find more information about the position here.