Ann Arbor police search for missing teen last seen on Sunday

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

An Ann Arbor Police Department vehicle. (Sarah Parlette, WDIV)

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen at 1: 24 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.

Police describe Isabella Rae Caddell as a 15-year-old biracial female with long, black, curly hair and brown eyes. She is 100 pounds and 5 foot tall.

Caddell was last seen wearing a black hoodie and orange athletic shoes and was riding a black spray-painted bike, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920 or 911.

Here is a photo of Caddell:

