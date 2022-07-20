Ann Arbor’s TheRide welcomes public comment on 2023 budget

A bus waits at the Park & Ride lot on Plymouth Rd.

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, TheRide, will be previewing its Fiscal Year 2023 draft budget at its upcoming Board of Director’s meeting on Thursday.

Its fiscal year for 2023 will run from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30, 2023.

“The Fiscal Year 2023 Budget draft is balanced and provides financial stability and funding for services to retain and attract new riders,” reads a press release. “The budget is supplemented significantly by reimbursable federal relief funding to restore lost revenues and eligible operating expenses, which are impacted by high levels of inflation in the wake of the pandemic.”

“Our Fiscal Year 2023 budget allows us to provide critical transportation services to our community and prepare for the future,” TheRide’s Deputy CEO of Finance and Administration Dina Reed said in a statement.

“Our organization is financially stable and the budget supports agency-wide continuous improvements and prepares TheRide for expanded service opportunities and growth through long-range plan initiatives.”

The draft budget proposal for 2023 can be found here.

A copy of the proposal and background materials will be available for the public to review Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority Main Office at 2700 South Industrial Highway and online at www.theride.org.

According to a release, members of the public are encouraged to comment:

The Board of Directors will formally adopt the Fiscal Year 2023 budget during its meeting on Sept. 28.