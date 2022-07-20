Tickets on sale for annual Ann Arbor Ronald McDonald House benefit

Two glasses of wine at an event.

ANN ARBOR – Ronald McDonald House Charities Ann Arbor’s 10th annual Red Shoe Affair fundraiser will be taking place on Sept. 16 at Barton Hills Country Club.

The event will kick off at 7 p.m. and will feature a strolling dinner and cocktails, silent and live auctions and an Afterglow party with a live band.

The dress code is black tie optional and guests are encouraged to wear red shoes.

Individual tickets are $250 and can be purchased here.

Ronald McDonald House Charities is a nonprofit organization that provides a place to stay and support to families of hospitalized children all over the world. RMHC operates in 62 countries and regions and has offered 1.4 million overnight stays to families since its founding in 1974.

The organization relies heavily on volunteers, whether that be on an individual basis or as a group.

Sponsorships starting at $500 for the annual Red Shoe Affair are also currently available. For more event and sponsorship information, click here.

Barton Hills Country Club is located at 730 Country Club Road.