Ronald McDonald House in Ann Arbor seeks volunteers

ANN ARBOR – Ronald McDonald House is welcoming back volunteers after a hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The house welcomes families who travel from afar to receive treatment at University of Michigan’s C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. The house has 43 guest rooms and provides meals, free laundry, free parking and more to families.

Volunteers are a central component to keeping the house running and the house is currently accepting applications for a limited number of spots.

Volunteers work in two-hour shifts every other week during the hours between 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

According to its website, volunteer projects in the Main House include:

Stocking and organization of linen closets

Pantry donation organization and shelving of donations

Pop tabs shed organization and filling collection bags

Stocking and organization of paper products for the kitchen and dining room.

Assembling Welcome bags and RMH From Our House to Yours bags

Assembling toiletry kits as well as sorting toiletry donations

The Meals Matter program has also returned in which volunteers can prepare meals for families. For more information about how to get involved as well as program and gift card donations, click here.

RMH also has a Hospitality Ala Carte program in which volunteers circulate patient floors to help provide caregivers with items they need.

Individuals must be age 18 and up to become a volunteer. Volunteers must complete an application and a background check. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 and flu is also required.

Local residents must commit to at least one year of service while students must commit to two consecutive semesters of volunteering.

For more information and to apply, click here.