Deputy Police Chief Aimee Metzer made interim chief in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Deputy Police Chief Aimee Metzer is stepping into the role of interim Chief of Police as chief Michael Cox returns to Boston as its newest police commissioner.

Metzer will begin her new role on July 31, Cox’s last day with Ann Arbor Police Department.

She has served with Ann Arbor Police Department since 1999 and has patrol, detective and managerial experience, city officials said.

The City of Ann Arbor made the announcement on Friday, July 22 and noted that a new Chief of Police will be selected after a nationwide search.