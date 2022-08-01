New Washtenaw Community College program paves way for new truck drivers

ANN ARBOR – Around 231,000 openings for heavy and tractor-trailer truck driver positions are predicted to happen annually over the next 10 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A new program at Washtenaw Community College (WCC) aims to fill those openings and help future truck drivers jumpstart their careers.

WCC is partnering with Trainco Truck Driving Schools to offer what it calls a “full-service CDL-A educational training program.” Participants will begin working towards a commercial driver’s license (CDL) through both in-classroom and behind-the-wheel training.

The program will have three-week courses beginning on Sept. 6, Sept. 26, Oct. 17 and Nov. 28.

In a release from WCC, Trainco VP Jim Brywczynski said that new CDL-A driver drivers can earn between $60,000-70,000 per year.

The average annual salary in 2021 was $48,310, with an hourly rate of $23.23, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Those interested in more information can call Trainco at 419-837-5730.