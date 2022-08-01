80º

All About Ann Arbor

New Washtenaw Community College program paves way for new truck drivers

Courses jumpstart CDL licensing process

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

Tags: Ann Arbor, Washtenaw Community College, Washtenaw County, Jobs, Transportation, Education, Trainco
Semi trucks. (pexels)

ANN ARBOR – Around 231,000 openings for heavy and tractor-trailer truck driver positions are predicted to happen annually over the next 10 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A new program at Washtenaw Community College (WCC) aims to fill those openings and help future truck drivers jumpstart their careers.

WCC is partnering with Trainco Truck Driving Schools to offer what it calls a “full-service CDL-A educational training program.” Participants will begin working towards a commercial driver’s license (CDL) through both in-classroom and behind-the-wheel training.

The program will have three-week courses beginning on Sept. 6, Sept. 26, Oct. 17 and Nov. 28.

In a release from WCC, Trainco VP Jim Brywczynski said that new CDL-A driver drivers can earn between $60,000-70,000 per year.

The average annual salary in 2021 was $48,310, with an hourly rate of $23.23, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Those interested in more information can call Trainco at 419-837-5730.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Sarah has worked for WDIV since June 2018. She covers community events, good eats and small businesses in Ann Arbor and has a Master's degree in Applied Linguistics from Grand Valley State University.

email