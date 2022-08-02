Michigan Medicine will continue to provide abortion care following day of court rulings

ANN ARBOR – Michigan Medicine released a statement on Tuesday that it will continue to include abortions as part of its health care services in response to recent court rulings.

On Monday morning, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that county prosecutors can begin enforcing the state’s 1931 abortion ban.

Just hours after the ruling was handed down, an Oakland County judge blocked the move by issuing a restraining order against county prosecutors in areas with abortion providers -- in response to an appeal by attorneys representing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In May, the University of Michigan established a task force for abortion access. It was convened by former President Mary Sue Coleman and executive vice president for medical affairs Marschall S. Runge in order to plan for several outcomes after the Supreme Court’s intention to overturn down Roe v. Wade leaked.

Here’s Michigan Medicine’s latest statement:

The University of Michigan is very closely monitoring the complicated legal proceedings related to abortion care in the state, including the decisions on Monday in the cases brought by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Planned Parenthood.

Currently, Michigan Medicine will continue to include abortion care in the reproductive health services it provides to patients.

In addition to our commitment to care for our patients, the university’s longstanding policy is to support our employees and learners, which includes providing legal defense for those who might become parties in civil or criminal legal proceedings by virtue of their good-faith efforts to perform their duties.

As President Mary Sue Coleman has said, “I strongly support access to abortion services and I will do everything in my power as president to ensure we continue to provide this critically important care.”