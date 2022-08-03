70º

Help fill up backpacks with this Ann Arbor back-to-school drive

Sarah Parlette, Associated Producer

ANN ARBOR – Express Employment Professionals of Ann Arbor wants to fill up 30 backpacks with back-to-school supplies.

The Jackson Road employment office is collecting school supply donations in its lobby between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until Aug. 15.

School supplies being accepted include backpacks, notebooks, folders, erasers, pens and pencils, erasers, notebooks and folders.

The business aims to give the supplies to give to the children of its associates, Express officials said in a release.

Express Employment Professionals of Ann Arbor is in Suie D at 6360 Jackson Rd.

