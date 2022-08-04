Ellie Mental Health to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor

A woman fills out a sheet of paper on a clipboard.

ANN ARBOR – Ellie Mental Health, a mental health franchise created and owned by millennials, is expanding across the country and will soon open its first Michigan location in Ann Arbor.

Ellie Mental Health will be opening at 1601 Briarwood Circle in mid-September with the help of local entrepreneur Joe Cox.

According to a release, the practice aims to provide creative solutions to reduce barriers in accessing therapy services.

“I’m extremely excited to help make a difference in the Ann Arbor community by providing this important resource,” Cox said in a release. “At Ellie, we are very passionate about our people and our core values, and I’m confident our clinic will help people be their authentic selves to live their best lives.

“By providing services to more people of all ages in more communities, we are working toward making mental health services more accessible and less stigmatized.”

Ellie Mental Health will be providing the following services:

Ad

Therapy for individuals and families

Couples counseling

Psychiatric medication management

Community-based mental health services

“We are thrilled to be bringing Ellie Mental Health to Michigan,” Senior Vice President of Growth and Development at Ellie Mental Health, Chris Pash, said in a release. “(Cox’s) experience and passion for mental health will ensure that the clinic is a helpful resource in the Ann Arbor community.”

Virtual telehealth appointments are available now and in-person sessions will be available in mid-September.

To book an appointment, call 734-822-4971 or email elliecats@elliementalhealth.com.

For more information, visit the Ann Arbor clinic’s website.