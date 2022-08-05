Shop for pianos at University of Michigan in Ann Arbor this month

ANN ARBOR – Have you been thinking about buying a piano?

The University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance in collaboration with the Steinway Piano Gallery of Detroit will be holding a piano sale on campus on Aug. 14.

The event will take place from noon-5 p.m. and will feature the following models:

Grands

Baby grands

Studios

Consoles

Digital pianos

Included in the sale will be pianos that are both being retired from the school and were leased by the school as well as lightly used Steinway and Steinway-designed Essex and Boston pianos “at significant savings,” according to an event description.

Used Yamaha, Kawai and Baldwin pianos and Roland digitals will also be for sale at a discounted price.

The funds from the sale will help U-M’s SMTD to purchase new pianos for practice rooms, studios and classrooms.

A private appointment sale will take place Thursday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 13. The public sale will be on Sunday, Aug. 14.

To make an appointment, call 734-764-6117.

For more information, visit the event’s .