Here’s how to celebrate National Book Lover’s Day in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – Tuesday is National Book Lover’s Day!

Held on August 9, the unofficial bookworm holiday celebrates reading and literature. Luckily for book lovers, Tree Town is full of independent bookstores, several little free libraries, book-based events and its own book society.

Here’s how to spend National Book Lover’s Day in Ann Arbor:

1. Storytime at AADL

If you have little ones with big imaginations stop by the downtown branch of the Ann Arbor District Library, at 343 S. Fifth Ave., for stories and singing during Preschool Storytime. The half-hour event starts at 11 a.m. and is aimed a children ages 2-5.

Bigger kids (and adults) can return to the downtown library at 6 p.m. to make their own custom vinyl stickers in the branch’s Secret Lab.

2. Visit Ann Arbor’s Indie Bookstores

One of the most appealing things about A2 to visitors is its many independent bookstores. The city has nine indie bookstores that offer secondhand books, new hardbacks, signed copies, events, bookclubs and more.

Spend National Book Lover’s Day taking a tour of them with this handy map, put together by Ann Arbor Book Society.

3. Swap books at Free Little Libraries

Hunt for Free Little Libraries around the wilds of Tree Town.

More than 30 of these mini libraries have been set up in Ann Arbor and rely on a free exchange program. Those walking by can take a book and later return with one to donate. Check out the map here.

4. Author Talks

Join Literati Bookstore at 7 p.m. for a talk with national bestselling author Jillian Medoff in support of her novel “When We Were Bright and Beautiful.” Medoff will be joined by author Lacy Crawford.

The online talk is part of the Ann Arbor bookstore’s At Home With Literai event series and will be held online via Zoom. Learn more here.