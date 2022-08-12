Get vaccinated against COVID-19 at Ann Arbor YMCA this month

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor YMCA is hosting a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics this month in partnership with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The free clinics are open to the community and will be held at the Y’s downtown location at 400 W. Washington St.

The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at each clinic. Children ages 6 and up can get vaccinated and those eligible for a booster can receive one.

If you are not a member of the Ann Arbor YMCA but would like to get vaccinated, you must bring a valid photo ID to enter the building.

Those who get vaccinated at the Y will also be able to enjoy a free day pass to use the facilities for one day.

Registration for the events is recommended but not mandatory and walk-ins will be accepted.

Clinic dates and times:

Monday, Aug. 15: 2-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 17: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 20th: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

To register, visit www.annarborymca.org/vaccine-clinic.