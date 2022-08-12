UA Plumbers and Pipefitters 5K, pub crawl to close these Ann Arbor streets on Monday

ANN ARBOR – Several downtown streets will close on Monday for a 5K run and pub crawl presented by The United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the United States and Canada.

Community members are invited to participate in the events, which will take place from 6-10 p.m.

From noon to 11 p.m. on Monday, the following streets will be closed:

S. Main Street between William and Huron streets.

Liberty between South Ashley Street and South Fourth Avenue.

Washington from South Ashley Street to the alley between Main and South Fourth.

For the 5K, the following street closures will be in effect from 6:30-8 p.m.:

Extend Liberty closure from S. Ashley to State Street

Main Street from Liberty to Huron

Registration for the 5K is still open. To register, click here.

The run will start at 6:50 p.m. and the pub crawl will commence at 7:30 p.m. Drinks are not included in the registration fee.

Proceeds from the event will go to Semper Fi & America’s Fund.

To learn more about the event, click here.