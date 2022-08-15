University of Michigan holding free virtual teach-out on abortion access in state

FILE -Stephen Parlato of Boulder, Colo., holds a sign that reads "Hands Off Roe!!!" as abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Washington. With abortion now or soon to be illegal in over a dozen states and severely restricted in many more, Big Tech companies that collect personal details of their users are facing new calls to limit that tracking and surveillance. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan will be hosting a teach-out on Thursday to help clarify where abortion access stands in Michigan amid numerous lawsuits that seek to challenge or codify reproductive rights.

The virtual event will be free and open to the public and will take place from 3-4 p.m.

Those interested in attending can register here. A livestream of “Reproductive Freedom and Community Responses (Live Q&A)” will also be broadcast on YouTube.

According to a release, the “online teach-out (is) designed to help foster thoughtful discourse on the issue of abortion, its history of litigation and what could be expected in the aftermath of the Supreme Court ruling.”

Panelists include deputy legal director at ACLU of Michigan, Bonsitu Kitaba and advocacy director at the Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health, Shakti Rambarran.

The event, which will be available on Coursera, will also feature three U-M experts who will discuss the history of reproductive rights in the U.S. and legal, political, social and medical ramifications of both the Supreme Court and state rulings on abortion rights.

These experts include Law School professor Barbara McQuade, and professors of obstetrics and gynecology and co-chairs of the U-M task force on abortion access Dee Fenner and Lisa Harris.