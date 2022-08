A man suspected of robbing an Ann Arbor bank on July 16, 2022.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor police are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Stadium Boulevard.

Officials said the robbery happened July 16 at the Chase Bank at 1501 East Stadium Boulevard.

Police are hoping to identify the man in the pictures above. Anyone with information is asked to call Ann Arbor police at 734-794-6930 or 414-397-1264, or email Januszki@a2gov.org or bdrake1@fbi.gov.