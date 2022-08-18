Ann Arbor Civic Theatre to perform Queen-inspired musical in September

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Civic Theatre is ready to rock audiences and teach the fandango with West End hit musical “We Will Rock You.”

Inspired by British rock band Queen, the production introduces audiences to a host of characters--based on more than 20 hit songs--as they try to save rock ‘n’ roll in a future where creativity is being snuffed out.

“Our aim is simple: to take you along for the ride…as if you were front row at Live Aid,” said “We Will Rock You” director Brian Buckner in a release. “That is our show: an excuse to rock out to an epic concert. Come sing along; hopefully, we’ll have you dancing by the end!”

Performances will be at the University of Michigan Arthur Miller Theatre in the Walgreen Drama Center at 1226 Murfin Ave between Sept.1-4.

Tickets cost $28 for adults, $25 for seniors and $15 for students.

Here are the performance times:

Thursday, Sept. 1: 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept 2: 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept 3: 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept 4: 2 p.m.

Audience members will have to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus and wear masks while in the drama center.

Find ticket information here.