Ann Arbor named second-best Midwest city for remote workers who love nature

ANN ARBOR – Remote workers will love Ann Arbor’s outdoorsy atmosphere, according to a recent study from Ownerly.

The online real estate platform looked at data from 445 cities around the United States analyzing factors like access to parks and outdoor recreational spaces, gyms options, safety, rental costs, affordability and city and state-level of fitness.

Tree Town was named the second-best in the Midwest region and 16th best in the US.

Cities in the study were given a score out based on data gathered from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Yelp Fusion and the Federal Communication Commission.

Ann Arbor comes in second place in the Midwest region with a score of 64.60, right behind Livonia, Michigan, with a score of 64.66.

Here are the 10 best midwestern cities for remote working nature lovers:

Livonia, MI Ann Arbor, MI Madison, WI Iowa City, IA Ankeny, Iowa Southfield, MI Albert Lea, MN Sheboygan, WI Green Bay, WI Lincoln, NE

Take a look at the methodology here.