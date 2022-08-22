Fall children’s resale pop-up returns to Ann Arbor in September

Parents shop the JBF Ann Arbor sale in face masks.

ANN ARBOR – The Just Between Friends Ann Arbor Fall Sale is returning to Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds Sept. 21-25.

The semiannual event features lightly used children’s toys, clothing, baby gear, maternity items and more.

Individuals can sign up to sell items they no longer want and to become a volunteer. Sellers and volunteers get early access to sale items.

According to the event’s website, shoppers can enjoy up to 50-90% off retail prices.

The Just Between Friends Ann Arbor Fall Sale will take place Sept. 21-25, 2022 at Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds.

Tickets are free to the public, but must be reserved ahead of the sale.

Early admission tickets for presales on Sept. 21 and 22 are currently on sale and range from $5-$15 depending on time of entry.

The Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds are located at 5055 Ann Arbor-Saline Rd.

For more information, visit www.annarbor.jbfsale.com.